You Can Get a Full-Time Job Drinking Like You're in College

For some people, college was the best four-to-six years of their life. If you miss it, there's a job that will pay you a full-time salary to pretend like you're in college less the part where you go to class. Though, maybe that's exactly like being in college for you.
EduBirdie, a proofreading and essay-writing platform for students, is hiring someone to "spread brand awareness." They're calling the position a "Glory Days Conservation Specialist." The job entails hosting events and traveling the country to "introduce the top universities" to the platform. The salary isn't listed, but a representative tells that it lands in the $40-60K range with "full benefits." So, "spreading brand awareness" probably means more than posting to Instagram. (Though, it definitely involves that, too.)
The travel is all expenses paid and includes fully expensed trips to "every popular spring break destination across the globe." The events that you'd be hosting include concerts, bar openings, and nightclubs. You'll also be set up with a free iPhone and professional camera to document your travel and parties.
They haven't announced a hard deadline for applications, but the rep says they'll close it up by the end of March.
The job listing makes it a little tough to discern if they're looking someone serious or someone obnoxious. "The ideal candidate was considered the Van Wilder during college," it reads, "is very outgoing, and is ready to let their inner party animal back out of its cage." The biggest indicator might be the repeated use of "glory days" in the listing. Nonetheless, you'd be getting paid to throw parties and travel the country. You could do a lot worse for a first job out of college.
