This Texas Hotel Is Offering a Free 2-Week Stay to Its Next Resident Art Expert

Hotel ZaZa is looking for an official Art Explorer who will be able to create a database of all the art works at each ZaZa property in Texas. The boutique hotels are modern and delightfully designed, with an art-forward approach to luxury that can be seen in common areas, rooms, and dining. Giant murals and huge canvas pieces can be seen all around.

The properties are based in Austin, Houston, and Dallas, and across the four hotels there are dozens of beautiful art pieces. The Hotel ZaZa Art Explorer will be given a free two-week stay at the ZaZa hotels, and given a daily food and beverage credit for dining.