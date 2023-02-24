This Texas Hotel Is Offering a Free 2-Week Stay to Its Next Resident Art Expert
Apply to be the official art aficionado for Hotel ZaZa.
Hotel ZaZa is looking for an official Art Explorer who will be able to create a database of all the art works at each ZaZa property in Texas. The boutique hotels are modern and delightfully designed, with an art-forward approach to luxury that can be seen in common areas, rooms, and dining. Giant murals and huge canvas pieces can be seen all around.
The properties are based in Austin, Houston, and Dallas, and across the four hotels there are dozens of beautiful art pieces. The Hotel ZaZa Art Explorer will be given a free two-week stay at the ZaZa hotels, and given a daily food and beverage credit for dining.
In exchange, you'll make a "robust" database of the hotel chain's artwork including images, history, and artist info on each. It's sort of like an art treasure hunt combined with a class assignment, if you ask me. You can get a head start on the project by exploring the online gallery of art at the ZaZa hotels on HotelZaZa.com.
If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, you can apply on the Hotel ZaZa website until March 20, 2023. The selected curator will be chosen and notified by March 31. For this role, the schedule is flexible, you'll just need to be able to be on site something through 2023.
