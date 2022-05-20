Get Paid to Spend Your Summer Hosting Parties in the Hamptons

The company Flying Embers is looking to hire a Party Pilot for the summer.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 5/20/2022 at 3:20 PM

Fabian Salamanca/Shutterstock

If you’ve been looking around for a summer gig but haven’t found anything too juicy so far, this job listing is for you. Flying Embers, a California based Hard Kombucha company, is looking for one qualified person to spend their summer in the Hamptons as a brand ambassador. The role offers a competitive salary.

As a Brand Ambassador for Flying Embers, you’ll be responsible for helping market products, plan events and concerts, host sampling events, and various other marketing related tasks. The company is looking for a “self-starter with a contagious passion for the brand & possess the natural ability to engage with anyone they meet.” The full job description shows that this won’t just be throwing a few ultra luxe parties—but it is still an excuse to spend a summer in one of the most famous beach towns in the country.

To apply, there are quite a few requirements to meet. You’ll need to be 23 or older, have a connection to the Hamptons community, have an approachable, energetic, and engaging personality, open availability for flexible working hours, and a clean driving record. In return, the person who gets the job will be offered a competitive salary, free Flying Embers products, accommodations, and a decked out vehicle for getting around the whole summer.

The application and complete details are posted on the job description page.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.