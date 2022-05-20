Get Paid to Spend Your Summer Hosting Parties in the Hamptons

If you’ve been looking around for a summer gig but haven’t found anything too juicy so far, this job listing is for you. Flying Embers, a California based Hard Kombucha company, is looking for one qualified person to spend their summer in the Hamptons as a brand ambassador. The role offers a competitive salary.

As a Brand Ambassador for Flying Embers, you’ll be responsible for helping market products, plan events and concerts, host sampling events, and various other marketing related tasks. The company is looking for a “self-starter with a contagious passion for the brand & possess the natural ability to engage with anyone they meet.” The full job description shows that this won’t just be throwing a few ultra luxe parties—but it is still an excuse to spend a summer in one of the most famous beach towns in the country.

To apply, there are quite a few requirements to meet. You’ll need to be 23 or older, have a connection to the Hamptons community, have an approachable, energetic, and engaging personality, open availability for flexible working hours, and a clean driving record. In return, the person who gets the job will be offered a competitive salary, free Flying Embers products, accommodations, and a decked out vehicle for getting around the whole summer.

The application and complete details are posted on the job description page.