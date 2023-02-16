Get $10,000 & a Free 3-Month Stay as This Dreamy Maui Resort's Staff Photographer

You have until March 1 to apply.

By Serena Tara

Published on 2/16/2023 at 1:44 PM

Grand Wailea, an iconic and gorgeous resort located on Maui, is on a hunt for someone with a good eye and a passion for photography to bring on board for a dream gig.

Recently, the resort completed phase one of a massive revamping project, and it brought to its guests a newly refreshed look. Grand Wailea's Napua rooms, suites, and private lounges now flaunt a new look, as do its dining venues, 'Ikena and Loulu. Now that the new digs are ready, the resort only needs someone to capture their new enhanced beauty.

And that's where you—a passionate and creative photographer—fit in the picture. Grand Wailea is hiring a Chief Creative Photographer to portray the refreshed venues and to highlight the resort's offerings with their camera.

The chosen candidate will be fairly compensated for their three-month temporary residency. In addition to being paid  $10,000, the photographer will be hosted for free at the gorgeous oceanfront resort, and they will be given a daily food and beverage stipend as well as complimentary on-property programming to fully embrace the experiences Grand Wailea has to offer.

Applying is very simple, and you have until March 1 to do so. All you have to do is send your resume and portfolio to ChiefCreativePhotographer@grandwailea.com.

Check out some photos of Grand Wailea below:

