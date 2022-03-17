Here’s How to Get Paid $12,000 to Grow a Mullet

We’re in a time when everything old is new again. Flared jeans, micro mini skirts, shoulder pads—you name it and someone on Instagram or TikTok is wearing it. Among the trends making a comeback is the mullet, a hairstyle I once only associated with my weirdest uncle that is now making waves amongst cool young people (Natty Light is even giving out beer for mullet-havers). And now, not only can growing a mullet help you look like the most interesting person at a brewery, but it can also help you make some serious cash.

A grooming platform called Rooftopsquad.com is looking to pay someone $12,000 to become the company’s Mullet Master. The first and biggest step is to grow out a mullet, and be part of the platform’s study to determine if mullets really are back in style, or if they will still get you odd looks and sideways glances from the general public. The rest of the gig is pretty simple. Rooftopsquad.com wants the Mullet Master to document the hair growth journey, share tips on how to maintain the look, and document any notable reactions to the hairstyle.

“The last few years haven’t brought the best things our way, however the return of the mullet might be an exception,” said Danavir Sarria of Rooftopsquad.com, in a statement shared with Thrillist. “Whether you were alive in the ‘80s or not, we’ve all heard and seen the classic mullet, and whether you like them or not, none of us can disagree that they are a show stopping look. With the rise in people testing out mullets in 2022, we here at Rooftopsquad.com want to discover what it’s like to have a mullet, what it takes to maintain the iconic look and what kind of reactions you get from rocking the sometimes-controversial hairstyle.”

Unfortunately, you can’t start with a full head of hair and work backwards. The chosen candidate will have to shave their head, then begin growing out a mullet. To apply, you need to be 18 or older, be fluent in English, and have good writing skills (you will be blogging about your hair). Since it's a completely remote job, you can be based anywhere in the world.

The employment period will last 12 months, and if you decide to keep the hairstyle beyond the initial year of blogging and posting, Rooftopsquad.com will pay out an additional $5,000. That’s a total of $17,000 for having a mullet.

The application can be found on Rooftopsquad.com and is due by April 15.