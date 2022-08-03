Here's Your Chance to Land a Dream Gig Getting Paid to Sleep

Casper is hiring for a dream job, quite literally. The company is looking for an elite sleeper to be a Casper Sleeper. Casper needs someone who can drift off anywhere and holds their shut-eye as the highest priority.

For one month, you can become a part-time employee at Casper who literally gets paid to sleep. You’ll qualify for this job if you are at least 18, willing to sleep in Casper Sleep Shops across the US, have an ability to power nap, and have a deep love for sleep. Depending on how the gig goes, there will be an opportunity to stay with the company past your first month.

Want to apply? Head to Casper’s website and submit your application, which can include a video cover letter posted on TikTok. You’ll need to be comfortable with appearing on video for short-form content. You’ll receive compensation and several Casper products to enhance your sleep off your typical job hours.

There is a preference for people based in New York, but you are not required to live there. So if you feel like you’re a champion of sleep and ready to get paid for your expertise, go ahead and apply!