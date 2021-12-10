Get Paid to Watch 'Harry Potter' Movies This Winter

As real Harry Potter fans know, winter is the best season to watch the films. There's something about Hogwarts castle, the moody teenagers, the prophetic quest that wraps you in a warm hug. Now, there's a possible bonus to rewatching the movies this year.

USDish is honoring the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (which just passed on November 16) by paying a few fans $1,234 to watch five of the films. In exchange for the cash, the viewers will be asked to let USDish know if watching the movies now as an adult is different from watching them as a kid.

Personally, the draw of watching these movies now, after so much else has changed, is that movies transport me back to feeling young. But each viewer feels differently, and USDish wants to know what it feels like to you. And if you're not a Harry Potter fan, no worries; there's still an opportunity for you to participate. USDish is looking for people to watch any number of classic movies and has a wide selection to choose from.

"You're an ideal candidate if you take detailed notes on how each movie made you feel as a kid versus watching now as an adult, share the nostalgic moments on your social media and, of course, party on, dude," the Dish site states.

The deadline to apply for this sweet side gig is December 17, and then you'll have 15 days to watch five of the films and take your notes. The only requirements for this opportunity are that you are 18 or older and a US citizen or permanent resident.

In addition to the $1,234, the chosen viewer will also get $350 worth of snacks, movie-watching accessories, and access to the five films of your choice.