For the grinches and grumps out there, the endless bounty of holiday movies might not be very exciting. But for the real enthusiasts, those who count down the days until Thanksgiving is over and retweet everything Mariah Carey posts about Christmas, the extensive options are a gift in and of itself. Now, another gift: The opportunity to get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days.

Reviews.org, which reviews connected home services and products, is hiring a "Chief Holiday Cheermeister" to determine which holiday movie is the best of all time. In addition to the $2,500 payment, the lucky reviewer will also receive free annual subscriptions to seven streaming services: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

The job really is pretty simple. For 25 days, you select the holiday movies of your choice and watch one each day. After each movie, all you have to do is fill out a short form rating the overall holiday vibes it had. If you are short on ideas on which movies to watch, Reviews.org created a list of suggestions that includes classics like Home Alone, Frosty the Snowman, and The Santa Clause.

Head to Reviews.org before 7 pm EST on December 3 to apply: The winner will be announced on December 10.