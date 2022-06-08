This Company Wants to Pay You to Watch 'Love Island' All Summer

If you're anything like me, you've already found a VPN to stream Love Island UK and now you're trying to keep track of the number of faces Luca has tattooed on his right arm. So far I've clocked Albert Einstein and Winston Churchill. I have many questions. If that's the case, with your summer already dedicated to the blissfully simplistic reality television romances, you may as well get paid for it.

Secret Linen Store is looking to hire someone as a Relaxation Researcher, who will be tasked with watching Love Island UK, doing yoga, and completing a bedtime skincare routine. Your goal is basically to just relax before bed and review each form of relaxation, to find which activity leads to the best night of sleep. These are the full list of tasks:

Watching the latest episode of Love Island

Completing a minimum of three step skincare routine and take a calming bath or shower

Listening to three different podcasts, including true crime, comedy, and news

Cozying up with a book and a cup of tea

Using Spotify or YouTube to complete a meditation exercise or yoga class

In return for reviewing these activities over the course of a month, you will be paid $375 and given a brand new bed set and pajamas.

"As we continue to move towards a hybrid working way of life, the lines between work and home can become blurred," said Molly Freshwater, co-founder of Secret Linen Store, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "More and more people are working later into the evenings, meaning by the time you go to bed, your brain finds it hard to switch off, often going without a 'wind down' period before you head off to sleep."

To apply for this cozy little gig, all you need to do is submit your application to the Secret Linen application portal, which will be open until July 3. Just fill out the form and include a short paragraph about how you should become the team's relaxation researcher.