This Company Wants to Pay You Almost $2,000 to Watch Netflix While Wearing Tracksuits

Clothing company boohooMAN is seeking one lucky person for an absolute dream gig. The job entails spending time on the sofa in a tracksuit to binge some Netflix. The UK-based company is seeking one person that "lives and breathes relaxation," the company told Thrillist in an email. The ideal candidate is a UK-based lounger who has in-depth knowledge of just hanging out and wearing lots of tracksuits.

This tracksuit tester will need to test out five boohooMAN tracksuits while completing activities such as watching Netflix, playing video games, and napping. You'll have to keep a record of the progress on Instagram, commenting on how comfortable each is and any other feedback you have. Pretty brutal work, we know.

In exchange for all this lounging and Instagramming, boohooMAN will pay this tracksuit tester £1500 (that's about $1,952), and you'll get to keep all of the tracksuits. To apply, head to boohooman.com.

Bummed that this is only for UK residents at the moment? Keep an eye out because the company may expand the search internationally when it looks for its next tracksuit tester.