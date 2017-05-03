Your Dream Job as a Tortoise Walker Has Arrived

If you're of the mindset that an odd job could improve your life by adding a little whimsy, your train has arrived. Henry the tortoise, aka The Notortoise BIG, needs a tortoise walker.
Henry is a popular tortoise. Amanda Green, Henry's human companion, received scores of applications last year when she first posted the job. He became a viral hit and the subject of a New York Times article. Now, his walker is moving away and Henry is looking for a new friend to take him on strolls through Central Park.
Walking the 17-year-old tortoise won't make you rich. The previous walker made $10 an hour, according to the Times. However, walking Henry will make you quite popular. "You must be an animal person," reads the post on Craigslist, "and also good with people. (Trust me -- they'll want to talk to you!)"
The requirements are pretty simple. Walk a couple blocks to Central Park with Henry in a stroller. Then let him out to wander the grass and soak up some rays. "He doesn't wear a leash and is surprisingly quick, so you'll need to keep an eye on him," the job description warns. You'll also need to be able to lift the 20-pound tortoise out of the stroller.
"I first decided to hire a walker last March," Green tells Thrillist, "because it was unseasonably warm one week and I felt bad when Henry was stuck at home on a nice weekday while I was at work."
If you've ever wanted to walk a tortoise, now is your chance. It's not the kind of job that surfaces often. Plus, there's no poop scooping required. It really is a dream job.
