This Iconic San Diego Hotel Is Hiring Someone to Live Out Their Holiday Movie Fantasy

Photographers and videographers, unite—this is your time to shine, and to spruce up your winter holidays.

San Diego's iconic and gorgeous Hotel del Coronado is currently on the hunt for a very particular figure, namely that of the Chief Holiday Officer, for the 2023 holiday season. What that means, in sum, is that the hotel is hiring one skilled visual storyteller to head over to the property and capture the holiday spirit through beautiful photos and videos.

"We are excited to find the perfect Chief Holiday Officer," Harold Rapoza, the hotel's general, said in a statement. "This individual will have the incredible opportunity to bring their creativity and holiday spirit to life and we can't wait to see The Del's holiday experiences showcased through the content they capture while on property."

If that already sounds like an ideal job like something straight out of a holiday cable TV movie to you, wait before you hear all the benefits it entails. The chosen Chief Holiday Officer will be offered a three-week residency for the job—from November 20 to December 11, 2023—during which they will receive a complimentary and luxurious residential-style villa stay at the hotel's Shore House and Beach Village. If that wasn't enough, the content creator will also receive $3,500 in compensation, as well as a daily $250 stipend for food and beverage. Plus, travel expenses and complimentary on-property programming will be covered too.

All the selected candidate has to do in exchange is show off the hotel's gorgeous holiday vibes. With such a marvelous property, the job is basically already half done. Hotel del Coronado, in fact, recently underwent a $400 million renovation. During the holidays, the hotel puts on its best dress, and with extraordinary holiday decorations and iconic feats, such as its famous beachfront ice rink, it becomes a key destination for San Diego holiday season visitors.

As per the job's requirements, the ideal candidate must have professional photography and videography skills, and they must have a strong knowledge and experience of social media (especially video storytelling).

If this sounds like you, you have until 9 am PST on September 26 to apply, and the chosen candidate will be notified by October 18. For more information and to submit your application, you can visit this website.