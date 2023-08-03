This Maldives Resort Is Looking to Hire a Resident Ken for the Job of 'Beach'

Don't you just love it when idyllic movie realities turn into…well, reality itself? A luxury Maldives resort is now hiring its own Ken for 10 days, and just like in the Greta Gerwig Barbie movie, responsibilities for the role can be summed up as "just Beach."

Coco Bodu Hithi Resort just opened applications for the job of "Beach," which will allow one lucky applicant to hop on a plane together with "a partner or Allan of their choosing" and have a great time in the Maldives.

The treatment they'll receive is one of a kind. In addition to getting a full-board meal plan, this Ken and their guest will receive complimentary return flights and one massage each. There are, however, some requirements you must meet to become the resort's Ken. According to the job description, among them are being able to stand proudly in the sand, holding and leaning on a surfboard, having rollerblades with you at all times, having at least two pairs of sunglasses at all times, and keeping track of the morning waves. Oh, and you need to know the words to "Push" by Matchbox Twenty by heart.

If that sounds like an ideal deal, wait before you hear about the rest. The job description also points out what the role doesn't entail. The gig excludes "horses, or the patriarchy," any real-world stress or actual work, lifeguard responsibilities, beach-offs, and "surfing dangerous waves because, as Ken has said, 'shredding waves is much more dangerous than people realize.'"

To apply, prospective Kens must submit a 150-word essay right here explaining why they're the best fit for the job of Beach. To be eligible, you must be over 18 and a registered resident of the UK. You have until August 31 at 6 am EST to apply—best of luck showing you're Kenough!