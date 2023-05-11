Dream Job Alert: This Bar Is Hiring for a Professional Cocktail Taster

If you ever thought to yourself "if sipping on delicious cocktails was a job, I'd be employed full-time," we have good news for you. Now, you literally can be employed to do just that—and you'll get paid, too.

Green Park Brasserie, located in Bath, UK, is hiring a "Professional Cocktail Taster," also referred to as "Cocktail Consultant," to help launch the restaurant and jazz bar's new summer cocktail menu on its terrace. The duties are very simple: taste test the cocktails, and decide with the team what works and what doesn't by consulting with your colleagues, taking notes, and making development logs.

Of course, you have to be a cocktail connoisseur to be considered. According to the job posting, the ideal candidate "will possess a refined palette for the perfect summer drink and have suitable cocktail drinking experience." The way I read it, know your cocktails well, and demonstrate a certain experience and range in drinking. So, for example, if all you sip on are gin and tonics, maybe this role isn't for you. If, on the other hand, you're a curious drinker who's always ordering a new cocktail to try, then you might be more suitable for the job.

The cool thing is, you can be based in Bath, the UK, or even overseas. If you're the perfect candidate, the restaurant is willing to cover your flights from anywhere in the world. To apply you need to be of legal drinking age, which is 18 in the UK, and the selected applicant will earn £12 per hour (about $15), which is a salary of roughly £28,000 per year (about $35,000).

If this sounds like your ideal job, you can apply right away. For more information and to submit your application, you can visit the Green Park Brasserie website.