Get Paid to Explore Australia and New Zealand in a Decked-Out Van

Are you looking to change your life in a significant way? Maybe you want to ditch your current address and your nine to five for the chance to travel. Who doesn't fantasize about that at least once a day? Fortunately, Deel is here to make one person's dream a reality with a super amazing, one-of-a-kind job offer.

The company is looking to hire someone to explore New Zealand and Australia in a fully furnished sleeper van called the Deel Mobeel. You'll have to regularly create and upload content, host meetups with remote workers, and highlight everything that Deel has to offer. This dream job will require a bit of experience.

You'll need three years of experience as a social media manager, influencer, or brand ambassador, with strong English speaking and writing skills. Bonus points in your application will be any specific connection to either country, be it relation or just a love of The Lord of the Rings.

In exchange for all of those skills, you'll be paid $3,400 a month to create content and be the face of the Deel Mobeel. You'll also have a fully furnished sleeper van with everything you need, an all-expenses-paid flight to New Zealand and from Australia, a weekly stipend for food, gas, parking, and flexible working hours. Deel will even handle your work approval and visa!

If this sounds like your dream job, you can apply through this application portal.