This Company Will Pay You to Party in Budapest & Document the Fun on Social Media

When you think of your dream job, what comes to mind? If your ideal gig involves traveling and getting paid to flex about all the fun you're having online, you're going to want to hear this. Ultimate Budapest is looking to hire one lucky person to create engaging social media content that makes people want to check out the historic city.

Ultimate Budapest was created by a team of tourism professionals who came together to create a catch-all of activities and experiences people should look into when visiting Budapest. The group is now seeking a social media content creator to join its team. That person will get to live in Budapest rent-free for a month, during which they'll get to enjoy all aspects of life there at no cost to them. The selected candidate will be asked, in return, to document the experience for social media— more specifically, on TikTok.

"Our team at Ultimate Budapest has spent years working to make sure that young travelers looking to experience the local nightlife do it in the safest and most responsible way possible," Yasmine Georgi, Ultimate Budapest founder, said in a statement according to Travel + Leisure. "Now we have a new mission: To help inform travelers about all the amazing experiences Budapest has to offer besides the epic parties and nightlife tours."

There are a few requirements candidates should meet. For one, they'll need to have experience creating good TikTok and Instagram content. They'll also need to have an "outgoing creative personality." The ability to travel for a full month beginning in mid-June to early July is also a must.

It won't be all fun and games, but fun and games will be a big part of it. The selected candidate will work between 20 and 25 hours a week while the rest of their time will be dedicated to discovering things to do in Budapest. They'll receive €1,000 (roughly $1,145) for their efforts, roundtrip flights, free accommodations, and free access to different tours and activities in Budapest.

The application requires a 100-word essay on why you're the right person for the job, as well as links to your social media accounts. A second round includes creating a TikTok video showing off your social media skills, while the last round will be an interview.

Applications open on January 24 and close on February 20. Submit yours here.