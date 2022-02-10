Become Yelp's Chief Pizza Officer, Get $25,000

Yelp is offering all you pizza lovers out there an opportunity to snag the ultimate gig: Chief Pizza Officer. It's a pretty sweet job, and it has some pretty simple qualifications. All you need is a deep appreciation for pizza, a decent knowledge of geography, a love of local businesses, and a social media presence.

To apply, record a 30- to 60-second video explaining why you're the person for the job and submit it to ChiefPizzaOfficer.Yelp.com. You'll have until February 28 to submit your application, and the winner will be announced on March 15. The person selected will then sign a six-month contract with Yelp, and be paid $25,000. Only applicants aged 21 and up will be considered.

It's an even sweeter situation when you hear what the job entails. While some of the $25,000 will have to go towards pizza you must eat for the job, the rest is pretty straightforward. According to the official rules, the Chief Pizza Officer will be responsible for posting one blog post and three videos highlighting three different pizza places each month. That feels pretty doable!

To get the future Chief Pizza Officer started on their journey, Yelp has released its list of the Top 100 Pizza Places in the US. So even if you aren't planning on applying for the job, it doesn't hurt to know where to find the best pizza near you.