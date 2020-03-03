Dreamworks Animation's Water Park Opens This Month & It's the Largest Indoor Park in the US

Though it has gone through delays, the first Dreamworks Animation Water Park is finally set to open this month inside the massive American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The mall already boasts a Nickelodeon theme park that's the largest indoor theme park in the US and the world's only year-round indoor ski resort. Its opulence is expanding on March 19, when it opens the Dreamworks Water Park, the largest indoor water park in the US. It will, of course, have rides based on Dreamworks properties like Shrek, Penguins of Madagascar, and Kung-Fu Panda. You can also bob like a buoy in the world's largest indoor wave pool.
"We can’t wait for guests to visit DreamWorks Animation Water Park and experience the completely unique, jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring destination that we have created," Don Ghermezian, co-CEO of American Dream, said in a statement. "We also look forward to welcoming a new audience to the property with the introduction of retail, opening some of the largest flagship stores globally."
Tickets to the water park will cost $99 per day, which puts it toward the top-end of water park prices in the US. Tickets went on sale on February 27 in limited quantities for the opening days.
American Dream, which opened in October with the Nickelodeon Universe and an NHL-size rink, is still rolling out its features over the year. The announcement says that throughout the spring it will open an 18-hole Angry Birds mini-golf course, a Legoland Discovery Center, and the New Jersey Sea Life Aquarium, among other projects and retail stores. So, if you're looking for a truly over-the-top experience, well, you know, American Dream's the spot.
