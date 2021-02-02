This New, 6-Flavor Ice Cream Collection Honors the History of Rocky Road
Rocky Road was conceived almost a century ago, inspiring a wave of spinoff flavors.
Here's an underrated piece of history: In 1928, ice cream maker William Dreyer and candy maker Joseph Edy joined forces to open an ice cream parlor in Oakland, California. The following year, the duo decided that vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors just weren't cutting it. What if ice cream had mix-ins? Like marshmallows, Edy thought. And toasted nuts, Dreyer added. Soon enough they had invented Rocky Road, pioneering a chunky new path for ice cream makers around the globe.
Nearly 100 years later, Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream—owner of the Edy's and Dreyer's ice cream brands—is honoring the trendsetting Rocky Road flavor with a new Rocky Road Collection. The collection includes the Original Rocky Road along with five other chunky ice cream flavors.
"The new Rocky Road Collection is designed to send ice cream lovers on a treasure hunt of indulgent mix-ins, full of flavor, decadence and texture," said Julianne Feder, senior associate brand manager at Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, in a press release. Those indulgent mix-ins include cookie dough, peanut butter, and chocolate-covered toffee.
The Rocky Road Collection Flavors:
- The Original Rocky Road: The flavor that started it all includes crunch almonds and bite-size marshmallows folded into Dreyer's classic chocolate ice cream.
- Mocha Almond Avenue: Rich swirls of fudge and crunchy almonds collide in a bed of coffee ice cream, ultimately creating a nutty mocha flavor.
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Park: Spoonfuls of creamy peanut butter and chocolate-covered peanut butter cups make the rich chocolate ice cream base more indulgent.
- Salted Caramel Pretzel Path: This brand-new flavor features salted caramel ice cream, swirls of fudge, pockets of chocolate-covered toffee, and chocolate-covered salted pretzels.
- Brownie Brick Road: A new chocolatey flavor aims to emulate brownie batter with a mix of gooey and crispy brownie pieces.
- Cookie Cobblestone: This new S'mores-adjacent flavor has a chocolate ice cream base with chocolate sandwich cookies, swirls of gooey marshmallow, chunks of cookie dough.
The Rocky Road Collection will be available in grocery stores nationwide starting in February. If you live west of the Rockies, look for the Dreyer's logo in the freezer aisle. If you live east of the Rockies, it will bear Edy's name.Each 1 1/2-quart tub of ice cream comes at a suggested retail price of $5.99, though exact prices may vary by location. The Brownie Brick Road and Cookie Cobblestone flavors are also available in 14-ounce tubs at select stores.
