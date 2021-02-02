This New, 6-Flavor Ice Cream Collection Honors the History of Rocky Road

Here's an underrated piece of history: In 1928, ice cream maker William Dreyer and candy maker Joseph Edy joined forces to open an ice cream parlor in Oakland, California. The following year, the duo decided that vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors just weren't cutting it. What if ice cream had mix-ins? Like marshmallows, Edy thought. And toasted nuts, Dreyer added. Soon enough they had invented Rocky Road, pioneering a chunky new path for ice cream makers around the globe.

Nearly 100 years later, Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream—owner of the Edy's and Dreyer's ice cream brands—is honoring the trendsetting Rocky Road flavor with a new Rocky Road Collection. The collection includes the Original Rocky Road along with five other chunky ice cream flavors.

"The new Rocky Road Collection is designed to send ice cream lovers on a treasure hunt of indulgent mix-ins, full of flavor, decadence and texture," said Julianne Feder, senior associate brand manager at Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, in a press release. Those indulgent mix-ins include cookie dough, peanut butter, and chocolate-covered toffee.