Dried Mushrooms Are Being Recalled in 15 States
The items are being pulled off store shelves after routine testing found evidence of salmonella.
A massive mushroom recall is upon us, and no, not that kind. Before you rush to throw away your festival supply, you might want to keep reading.
Tai Phat Wholesalers LLC is recalling four types of its “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” after routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health revealed the presence of salmonella in items bought at a retail store.
Mass amounts of edible fungi are being recalled across a total of 15 states, according to an announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration. The full list covers Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
The recall applies to Thai Phat’s dried sliced mushrooms as well as dried whole mushrooms. The lot codes for both the 2.5-ounce and 10.5-ounce dried sliced mushrooms are 01051 and 01276, respectively. The lot codes for both the 2.5-ounce and 10.5-ounce dried whole mushrooms are 01052 and 01277, respectively.
No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall as of this time. If you've purchased any of these products, you should either discard them or return them to the place of purchase.
