Dried Mushrooms Are Being Recalled in 15 States

A massive mushroom recall is upon us, and no, not that kind. Before you rush to throw away your festival supply, you might want to keep reading.

Tai Phat Wholesalers LLC is recalling four types of its “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” after routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health revealed the presence of salmonella in items bought at a retail store.

Mass amounts of edible fungi are being recalled across a total of 15 states, according to an announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration. The full list covers Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.