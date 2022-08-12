32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks

Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii.

The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on August 10 includes 32 more drinks and more than 300 new code dates of previously recalled drinks from brands like Organic Valley, Premier Protein, Oatly, Intelligentsia, and Stumptown. The products include milk, oat milk, protein shakes, smoothies, chocolate milk, packaged coffees, and other beverages produced by Lyons Magnus.

The new notice says the potential contamination comes from both cronobacter sakazakii and clostridium botulinum. Though, clostridium botulinum has not been found in any of its products at this time.

The complete list of brands with products in the recall includes Aloha, Cafe Grumpy, Ensure Harvest, Glucerna, Imperial, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Lyons Barista Style, Lyons Ready Care, MRE, Oatly, Optimum Nutrition, Organic Valley, PediaSure Harvest, Pirq, Premier Protein, Rejuvenate, Sated, Stumptown, Sweetie Pie Organics, Tone It Up, and Uproot.

The products were distributed nationwide starting in April 2021. Since there are so many brands, varieties, and lots involved, it's best to look at the table included in the notice on the FDA website.

The company notes, as it did in the first recall, that infection from cronobacter sakazakii is rare, but includes symptoms such as fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. "However," it continues, "vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection." Clostridium botulinum can cause "a severe form of food poisoning," it says. Symptoms can manifest anywhere from six hours to two weeks after consuming the toxin.

The company recommends that anyone with these products throw them out or return them for a refund. "Consumers are warned not to consume any of the recalled products even if they do not look or smell spoiled," the recall says.