Your 3rd Cup of Coffee Could Cut Your Risk of Colon Cancer in Half

Along with the immediate benefit of providing enough caffeine to make you safe to be around other humans, drinking coffee has long been known to come with some serious health benefits. Now, scientists have discovered yet another wondrous health benefit from consuming copious amounts of coffee: the brown stuff could reduce your risk of colon cancer by as much as 50%, according to new research.
As explained in a report by CBS News, a new study suggests that the more coffee you drink (both regular or decaf), the lower your risk of colorectal cancer appears to be. Specifically, the researchers compared data on more than 5,100 people diagnosed with colorectal cancer in Israel with data on 4,000 other people with no history of colon cancer and found that drinking one or two cups of coffee every day was associated with a 26% lower risk of developing the disease. Better yet, the findings suggest drinking 2.5 cups or more per day was linked to a 50% reduced risk. Um, don't mind if we do.
Dr. Gad Rennert, the study's senior researcher and director of the Clalit National Israeli Cancer Control Center in Haifa, Israel, believes the protective power likely comes from "antioxidant ingredients" in coffee and not necessarily caffeine. However, he cautions that while the study discovered a strong association between drinking coffee and a reduced risk of colon cancer, the results don't actually prove that drinking coffee reduces your risk, according to the report. Basically, like with every study, more research is needed. Another recent study suggests drinking three to five cups of coffee a day reduces your risk of other chronic diseases.
"For years we were not sure if coffee was dangerous," he said. "Today we have evidence that that's not the case, that actually coffee is good for you."
But then again, did you ever have any doubts? You can check out additional details about the study over at CBS right here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is about to brew a nice afternoon pick me up cup. Mmm. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.