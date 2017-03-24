This Bottle Solves the Most Annoying Problem With Wine

Raise a glass, friends, because the finest innovation in wine since the addition of cheese is here. The wine lovers at Brandeis University have designed a bottle that won't drip or dribble all over your tablecloth.

It took Daniel Perlman three years and presumably a lot of drinking, but the new bottle design allows dedicated drinkers to forego the usual hacks like holding a napkin to the neck of the bottle, attaching a spout to the lip, or curling a pour like a professional. Instead, thanks to the power of physics, Perlman's new bottle serves up a perfect pour every time.

It all dials back to the composition and shape of the bottle. Wine bottles are made from glass, and glass is hydrophilic, which means it attracts water-based liquids like wine. The lip of a standard wine bottle is a smooth curve, so at the tail-end of a steady a pour, your wine left with nowhere to go dribbles down the side, staining anything below it.