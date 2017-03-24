This Bottle Solves the Most Annoying Problem With Wine

Raise a glass, friends, because the finest innovation in wine since the addition of cheese is here. The wine lovers at Brandeis University have designed a bottle that won't drip or dribble all over your tablecloth.
It took Daniel Perlman three years and presumably a lot of drinking, but the new bottle design allows dedicated drinkers to forego the usual hacks like holding a napkin to the neck of the bottle, attaching a spout to the lip, or curling a pour like a professional. Instead, thanks to the power of physics, Perlman's new bottle serves up a perfect pour every time.
It all dials back to the composition and shape of the bottle. Wine bottles are made from glass, and glass is hydrophilic, which means it attracts water-based liquids like wine. The lip of a standard wine bottle is a smooth curve, so at the tail-end of a steady a pour, your wine left with nowhere to go dribbles down the side, staining anything below it.
Here's how Perlman solved for that, according to a Brandeis blog post:
Using a diamond-studded tool, Perlman, assisted by engineer Greg Widberg, created a circular groove around the neck of the bottle just beneath the top. A droplet of wine that would otherwise run down the side of the bottle encounters the groove, but can’t traverse it. Instead, it immediately falls off the bottle into the glass along with the rest of the wine.
As you can see from the slow-motion video, the 2 millimeter wide groove, carved about 1 millimeter deep, totally works. Perlman's talking to manufacturers with the hope of making it a standard. Here's to perfect pours and peace in our time.
h/t: Gizmodo