Driscoll Blueberries Are Being Recalled Due to Metal Pieces

There are a few things you don't want to find in cartons when it comes to fruit—namely bugs, mold, and, of course, pieces of metal. While the latter isn't common, it's not an impossibility. In fact, Driscoll is currently recalling cartons of blueberries for that very reason.

Food Safety News revealed on Tuesday that the produce company pulled cartons of blueberries amid fears of pieces of metal mixed in with the fruit. Potentially contaminated cartons were distributed in Ontario, Canada. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed that the recall is linked to an earlier recall from Driscoll. In September, the California-based company announced a similar issue.

Affected products are only Driscolls blueberries in 12 x 551 ml containers. The recalled products have the following case codes: 014006 0804; 014006 0809; 014006 0810. Customers who recently purchased Driscoll's blueberries should check their containers and throw them out if they match this description.