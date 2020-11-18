Drizly Will Deliver the Same Bottle of Booze to Your Friends & Family for a Virtual Toast
If you're celebrating a Zoom Thanksgiving...
With COVID-19 cases spiking nationwide, gathering around a non-socially distanced kitchen table and stuffing your germ-y hands into the communal bread basket simply isn't the move. But while you might not be able to take shots with the cousins and knock back your mom's wine supply IRL this year, that doesn't mean you should go without a celebratory toast.
Drizly's White Glove Service lets you send the same bottle of whatever you're drinking to your entire Thanksgiving Zoom crew. The team will take all those logistical hassles off your plate, so you don't have to individually order every last bottle or scroll tirelessly through the app. You get to skip the annoying paperwork—let Drizly know what you need, and who you need it for, and they'll tackle the rest.
"With large gatherings and travel not on everyone’s Thanksgiving menu, many will gather at the virtual table, striving to feel together even if miles apart," a rep for the company told Thrillist via email. "While that may take wishbone pulls off the table, Drizly, the nation’s leading alcohol delivery platform, has a new White Glove Service that will bring the same bottle of wine to everyone’s table—making those remote toasts all the more real."
Basically, you get your own mini event staff to coordinate logistics, help select your liquor, and deliver it where it needs to go. After you fill out a quick form via the Drizly site, a member of the White Glove team will call you within the hour. You'll choose bottles, provide recipient addresses, and sit back while your friends and family are showered with booze—with a $5 fee for each delivery, according to Drizly.
No need to comb through the platform's seemingly endless supply of "drinkable reds" to find just the right one, either. Your Drizly rep can also help you nail down a crowd-favorite without all the legwork.
"Come the big day, everyone will be uncorking, drinking and clinking from the same bottle of Josh (or you name it), no matter where they’re hunkered down," the statement continued. "Have one of those families who can barely agree to disagree, even on Thanksgiving? Drizly White Glove lets you mix up the order and send everyone’s own favorite right to their door. No fighting!"
