News

These Portable Hotel Suites Let You Sleep Like a VIP Anywhere

By Published On 03/01/2017 By Published On 03/01/2017
in-tenta drop box homes
In-Tenta Design

Trending

related

When Home Cooking Goes Hilariously Wrong

related

The 14 Most Outrageous Moments from the 2017 Oscars

related

LA's Best Restaurant & Bar Openings of February 2017

related

Chicago's Best New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in February

Stuff You'll Like

related

Uber Sounds Like a Complete Mess Right Now

related

If You Invested $1K In These Startups, This Is How Rich You'd Be

related

Taco Bell Is Removing the Naked Chicken Chalupa from Its Menu

Getting the full "at one with nature" overnight experience generally requires pitching a tent in the middle of nowhere and curling up in a sleeping bag, which is a quaint and fun thing to do if you don't mind roughing it. But what if, instead, you could simply retire to a luxe eco-friendly suite in whatever off-the-grid location you'd like? That may soon be possible thanks to these new hyperportable micro-homes, which're designed to be temporarily installed as so-called suites pretty much anywhere in nature.

in-tenta design drop box homes
In-Tenta Design

Conceived by the Spanish architecture firm In-Tenta, these mini domiciles are known as DROP boxes, and're built from sustainable materials (mostly wood) specifically designed to have little to no impact on their surroundings. They're manufactured off-site, and lightweight enough to be schlepped into most any remote location, whether it be the banks of a high-altitude lake, the edge of a cliff, in the middle of a desert, or deep in the forest. 

in-tenta design drop box homes
In-Tenta Design

Depending on the size of your crew, they're available in one or two-bedroom versions to comfortably fit between two and four people, and the digs are considerably nicer and more spacious than most RVs or pop-up campers. 

in-tenta design drop box homes
In-Tenta Design

Inside, it's packed with amenities including a modern kitchen/office nook, cozy sleeping area, and a decked out bathroom complete with a shower that's walled in by a panoramic window overlooking the outdoors. There's even a nice little terrace to take in the view as you sip your morning coffee or crack open a beer after a long day of exploring.

Presumably, water and electricity would either be provided via tank and generator, or via more eco-friendly measures e.g., natural filtration from a nearby water source and solar panels.

in tenta design drop box homes
In-Tenta Design

No word yet on when these will officially make their way to market -- or which chains or resorts may be interested -- but in the meantime this 3D tour should give you an idea of what to expect once you can eventually book a stay. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Follow his misadventures in glamping @jwmcgauley.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Doctor Review Sites Are Basically Garbage

related

READ MORE
Subway's Chicken Is Only 50% Chicken, DNA Study Finds

related

READ MORE
There's No Red in This Photo, and It's Driving the Internet Crazy

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like