News

This Browser Extension Removes United From Flight Search Results

By Published On 04/13/2017 By Published On 04/13/2017
delta jet landing
Shutterstock

Trending

related

Nintendo Kills Its NES Classic Edition

related

8-Year-Old Steals Parents' Car for a Trip to McDonald's

related

Eating 255 Peeps in Five Minutes Is Now a Disgusting World Record

related

Burger King Advertises Cyanide and Toenails in Whoppers

Amidst the vehement backlash against United Airlines this week -- in response to both its decision to violently drag a passenger off one of its flights and its handling of the ensuing aftermath -- many have recommended people boycott the airline by diverting their business to other carriers. That's a fairly straightforward act of financial protest, but it's now even easier to do so thanks to some quick-thinking developers who just released the Chrome browser extension that completely removes United from your flight search results. 

Once installed, the aptly named Drop United extension scrubs your search results of any United flights, whether you're looking them up on Google, Google Flights, Kayak, or Expedia, removing any chance of even accidentally booking a ticket with the much-maligned carrier. It's also meant to help you keep your money where your mouth is, because, as the extension so eloquently notes in its tagline: "Corporations can treat you like shit because you’ll eventually forget you were ever mad."

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist who's been having a much better week than United's PR team.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
'Star Wars' Just Did a Carrie Fisher Tribute and Everyone Is in Tears

related

READ MORE
The Many Legal Reasons Airlines Can Kick You Off a Flight You Paid For

related

READ MORE
Irish People Taste Test American Pizza and Pizza Lovers Are Offended

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More