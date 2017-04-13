This Browser Extension Removes United From Flight Search Results

Amidst the vehement backlash against United Airlines this week -- in response to both its decision to violently drag a passenger off one of its flights and its handling of the ensuing aftermath -- many have recommended people boycott the airline by diverting their business to other carriers. That's a fairly straightforward act of financial protest, but it's now even easier to do so thanks to some quick-thinking developers who just released the Chrome browser extension that completely removes United from your flight search results.
Once installed, the aptly named Drop United extension scrubs your search results of any United flights, whether you're looking them up on Google, Google Flights, Kayak, or Expedia, removing any chance of even accidentally booking a ticket with the much-maligned carrier. It's also meant to help you keep your money where your mouth is, because, as the extension so eloquently notes in its tagline: "Corporations can treat you like shit because you’ll eventually forget you were ever mad."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.