You Could Win a Year's Supply of Drumstick Cones If You Get a Tattoo of the Sundae
It doesn't even have to be permanent.
The makers behind the Drumstick Sundae Cone want you to wear your love for the nostalgic treat quite literally on your sleeve.
To celebrate both National Tattoo Day and National Ice Cream Day, which coincide on July 17, the brand is giving away a year's supply of sundaes just for getting the cone tatted. But don't sweat; permanence isn't a requirement. The tattoo can be real, temporary, a Mini Drum, a Lil Drum, or drawn on with a sharpie. Any which way you "decide to express your love," works, the company states.
"[Dr. Umstick’s] love for Drumstick runs so deep, he couldn’t live without the permanent reminder inked on him," Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream Marketing Director Kerry Hopkins told The Drum. "We set out to deliver a campaign that went beyond the everyday ice cream scenarios, and we love how the multidimensional Dr. Umstick brings this truth to life."
The sweepstakes has officially opened and will remain so through July 31. Once you've inked on a Drumstick, simply tag @Drumstick with a photo on Instagram or Twitter alongside the hashtag #DrumstickInk. Five winners will be selected at random by the brand's official mascot, Dr. Umstick.