You Could Win a Year's Supply of Drumstick Cones If You Get a Tattoo of the Sundae

The makers behind the Drumstick Sundae Cone want you to wear your love for the nostalgic treat quite literally on your sleeve.

To celebrate both National Tattoo Day and National Ice Cream Day, which coincide on July 17, the brand is giving away a year's supply of sundaes just for getting the cone tatted. But don't sweat; permanence isn't a requirement. The tattoo can be real, temporary, a Mini Drum, a Lil Drum, or drawn on with a sharpie. Any which way you "decide to express your love," works, the company states.