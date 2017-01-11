10 Million Americans Have Had Their Nudes Posted Online Without Permission

“Roughly 3% of all online Americans have had someone threaten to post nude or nearly nude photos or videos of them online to hurt or embarrass them, and 2% of online Americans have had someone actually post a photo of them online without their permission.”

This means that 4% of Americans have had their nudes surreptitiously ogled by a stranger on the internet. That’s a lot of people -- or 10 million people -- according to The Daily Dot.

The report goes on, stating that the LGBTQ community is targeted most by the web’s epidemic of nude-stealing. Younger people, predictably, are the most caught up in the mess, as the age-group of 18-29 is most likely to upload your photos to Reddit in a fit of jealous rage. One in ten women are threatened with the possibility of publicly posting explicit images.