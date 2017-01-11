10 Million Americans Have Had Their Nudes Posted Online Without Permission

When naked pictures linger on your phone for too long, falling prey to some nefarious hacker or spurned ex-lover, they might get posted to the web without the nude person’s consent, providing fodder for a phenomenon known as “Revenge Porn.”
According to a report from the Data and Society Research Institute, the effects of non-consensual image sharing (A.K.A. revenge porn), catapult across the web at an alarming pace. The sick and twisted endeavor affects one in 25 Americans who’ve either been threatened or had their photos posted to the internet unknowingly. The report lays bare the DSRI’s findings in an especially grim passage:
“Roughly 3% of all online Americans have had someone threaten to post nude or nearly nude photos or videos of them online to hurt or embarrass them, and 2% of online Americans have had someone actually post a photo of them online without their permission.”
This means that 4% of Americans have had their nudes surreptitiously ogled by a stranger on the internet. That’s a lot of people -- or 10 million people -- according to The Daily Dot.
The report goes on, stating that the LGBTQ community is targeted most by the web’s epidemic of nude-stealing. Younger people, predictably, are the most caught up in the mess, as the age-group of 18-29 is most likely to upload your photos to Reddit in a fit of jealous rage. One in ten women are threatened with the possibility of publicly posting explicit images.
The law has taken the long road in prosecuting the perpetrators of revenge porn, but as The Cut notes, a corner has recently been turned. In 2014, in an event that came to be known in internet folklore as "The Fappening," a hacker in Illinois used a phishing scam to obtain nude photos of more than 500 celebrities. The fallout from that event was well-documented, and in October, Ryan Collins was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his crimes.
