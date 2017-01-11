This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

Yes, you read that right. Badminton. Exciting.

The clip comes from December's Dubai World Superseries Finals. Though the match was held back in mid-December, this particular volley started making the rounds after it was posted on Reddit. While the video above has around 37,000 views, the version posted to Reddit has climbed past 100,000 in just a few hours.

It's a small piece of a men's doubles match between the Japanese duo of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda and the Danish duo of Mads Conrad-Pete and Mads Pieler Kolding. It'll raise your heart rate.