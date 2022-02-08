Book a Trip to Dublin for Under $400 Right Now

The whole of Ireland is a dreamscape filled with history, culture, and stunning landscapes. Recently, country officials announced that visitors would no longer be required to get a COVID test before entry, though a vaccine requirement is still in effect. And, along with updated entry requirements, flying to Ireland just got significantly more affordable.

The Points Guy reports that United Airlines, along with partners Air Canada and Swiss Airlines, will be offering flights starting at $382 roundtrip to Dublin between March and May and October and December.

Travelers flying out of Newark can find flights starting at $382. You can travel directly roundtrip out of Washington, D.C. for $392. Based on the West Coast? Travelers can fly out of Los Angeles to Dublin for $394 roundtrip, though there are layovers in Chicago on the way there and Zurich on the way back. Are you in the Midwest? Travelers can fly out of Chicago directly to Dublin for $394 roundtrip, though the flight back does have a layover in Zurich.

To take advantage of these great deals, you can book flights directly through airline websites or Google Flights. To find them, make sure to keep open flexibility on your trip dates because prices are subject to change depending on your route and date of travel.