Ducks Win Lawsuit Over Loud Quacking

In the Soustons district of southwest France lives a flock of 60 ducks, taking up space all day and night with their futile quackings. To human ears, their words are gibberish, but to the French court, their quacks are a God given animal right.
This judicial stance was proven recently, in the case of Sleepless Neighbor v. Ducks. The 60 ducks are owned by a retired farmer named Dominique Douthe. According to broadcaster France 3, the person who filed the complaint was a neighbor who had just recently moved from the city.
It was a cause for reasonable complaint, considering the fact that the neighbor lived about 50 meters away from the enclosure and still couldn't enjoy their garden or sleep with the windows open. But nobody cared. France 3 reported that a Dax court ruled in favor of the ducks, claiming the noise emitting from the ducks was "within acceptable limits."
“The ducks have won,” said Dominique Douthe. “I’m very happy because I didn’t want to slaughter my ducks.”
It seems society has a special place in their hearts for ducks. Last year, Thrillist reported that an entire highway stopped to let a family of ducks cross. And have you heard about that foie gras ban?
h/t The Independent
