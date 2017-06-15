This Dude Put a Fake Outlet up at an Airport to Troll Other Passengers

Waiting at an airport terminal is the traveler's version of purgatory. The only thing that might offer some respite from the mundane, sedentary experience of waiting to board an airplane is your mobile device. When electrical outlets are scant, though, a dying battery life can give way to panic -- which is something a relentless troll realized with a brutal prank that will forever give weary travelers nightmares.
@JustBasicDave -- a Twitter user with a penchant for mischief and probably a fully-charged phone -- slapped electrical outlet stickers outside of a gate at Miami International Airport while waiting for a flight to London. The prank was filmed, capturing unwitting traveler's dismay and giving the internet a healthy reason to point and laugh.
Dave was pretty psyched about the prank's success.
The stunt is getting lauded for being clever as it is cold-blooded and terrible.
If you're looking to increase your trolling bonafides, electrical outlet stickers can be purchased on Amazon -- something that Dave indicated on his Twitter page:
While no doubt a successful stunt, this isn't the first time some enterprising trickster has used fake outlets at an airport to inspire a laugh or two.
