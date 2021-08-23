Duke's Mayonnaise Made a Beer That Pairs Perfectly with BLTs

While it's unlikely there was a big demand for a mayo-inspired lager, Duke's Mayonnaise has teamed up with Champion Brewing Company to create just that.

Family Recipe, the Vienna-style lager born of this unlikely partnership, began its official rollout Friday, August 20, at Champion's breweries, restaurants, and retailers across Virginia and North Carolina. While the beer doesn't actually taste like mayo, it was created with the condiment in mind, as Duke's and Champion set out to brew something that goes perfect with a mayo-slathered BLT.

"The spirit of this collaboration truly encapsulates the Duke's brand—it's bold, southern, and a little saucy," Duke's Brand Marketing Manager of Mayohem Rebecca Lupesco said in a press release. "Champion has perfected the art of beer and food pairings with Family Recipe—sun-ripened, juicy tomatoes, crispy bacon, lots of Duke's mayo, and a refreshing sipping beer is basically what summertime is made for."

The name is a nod to Duke's founder Eugenia Duke's original mayo recipe, which was developed in 1917 in Greenville, SC. Every jar is still made with that original "family recipe."

"I am inspired by the legacy and loyalty commanded by the Duke's brand, plus it's the only mayo that is used in our restaurants, so it only made sense to collaborate. We think we've created a beverage that celebrates the southern heritage of our respective products," Champion owner Hunter Smith said in the release.

You can snag the Family Recipe lager at Champion's Tap House, Champion Grill, and Champion Ice House, as well as the Duke's Mayo Classic games in Charlotte, North Carolina this year, featuring a doubleheader with East Carolina vs. Appalachian State University and the University of Georgia vs. Clemson.