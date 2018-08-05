People Are Sharing the Hilarious Dumb Things They Believed as Kids

Bread crust is more nutritious than the rest of the slice. The moon is made of cheese. Michael Bay films can't miss. Community would really do six seasons and a movie. There are all sorts of demonstrably incorrect things people believe. At some point, we all learn the truth, and we're better off for it when we can laugh about how you thought men weren't allowed to use toilet seats.
A hashtag popped up on Twitter over the weekend for these exact kind of stories. People are sharing tales of the strange things they thought were true using the hashtag #DumbThingsIBelieved. The result is a collection of childhood myths told by parents and hopes for the future that probably stuck with people a little too long.
The tweets are wonderfully relatable. At least, most of them are relatable. Did anyone else actually believe their butt would fall off if they unscrewed their belly button? That guy might be on an island there.
Here's a selection of some of the funniest #DumbThingsIBelieved tweets.
Those last two might be a little too relatable.
