When I was 11 years old, Sisqo's "Thong Song" burst into my life with the force of 10,000 dresses, so scandalous. Unfortunately, I had no idea what a thong was, and when I asked my mom she told me it was a type of sandal (I mean, she wasn't wrong). But when I finally had our Gateway computer to myself and my AOL account loaded up, my mind was flippin' blown. I AskedJeeves, and finally understood the finer things in life, you know -- what guys talk about.

But one key line of the song-thong continues to elude me. In the first line of the bridge, Sisqo -- the silky Dru Hill dragon -- utters this eternally confounding line: