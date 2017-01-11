When I was 11 years old, Sisqo's "Thong Song" burst into my life with the force of 10,000 dresses, so scandalous. Unfortunately, I had no idea what a thong was, and when I asked my mom she told me it was a type of sandal (I mean, she wasn't wrong). But when I finally had our Gateway computer to myself and my AOL account loaded up, my mind was flippin' blown. I AskedJeeves, and finally understood the finer things in life, you know -- what guys talk about.
But one key line of the song-thong continues to elude me. In the first line of the bridge, Sisqo -- the silky Dru Hill dragon -- utters this eternally confounding line:
"She has dumps like a truck, truck, truck, truck."
People usually assume one of two things. Either that just means the woman in question has a big ol' booty, or her bowel movements are alarmingly bountiful. Using context clues from the rest of the song (like the SAT prep course taught me), we can assume the former.
But, we've never had actual confirmation from the dude himself. Till now. In an interview with Huffington Post's Priscilla Frank, Sisqo cleared the air.
"What I was really referring to was ― a dump truck when it backs up, it’s like, ‘beep, beep beep.,’" he told Frank. "So, ‘she had dumps like a dump truck’ is, like, when girls do a booty dance move and they look back at their butt. She’s like a dump truck back-back-backing it up.”
OK, cool. Thanks for clearing that up. Now, I have nothing to live for.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.