News Duncan Hines' New Fruity Pebbles Cake Takes Funfetti to the Next Level And that's not the only new baking kit coming to stores near you.

Courtesy of Duncan Hines

Duncan Hines is rolling out a line of Epic Baking Kits to give people more easy desserts to bake at home. The kits come in five varieties, including a Fruity Pebbles Cake Kit that harnesses the colors of funfetti with the flavors of the classic cereal. Each variety is bright, fun, and can be made in a few simple steps. They'll be available in grocery stores starting in March 2021 at a suggested retail price of $5.49 per box. Here's what you can look forward to:

Fruity Pebbles Cake Kit | Courtesy of Duncan Hines

Fruity Pebbles Cake Kit In honor of the cereal's 50th anniversary, Duncan Hines will soon sell multicolored Fruity Pebbles Cake Kits. The kit includes confetti cake mix, Fruity Pebbles-flavored frosting, and Fruity Pebbles cereal flakes to sprinkle on top. In honor of the cereal's 50th anniversary, Duncan Hines will soon sell multicolored Fruity Pebbles Cake Kits. The kit includes confetti cake mix, Fruity Pebbles-flavored frosting, and Fruity Pebbles cereal flakes to sprinkle on top. To complete the recipe, you'll need water, eggs, and vegetable oil. There are only four steps: prep, bake, frost, and decorate.

Salted Caramel Brownie Kit | Courtesy of Duncan Hines

Salted Caramel Brownie Kit Salted caramel is all the rage, and this "fudgy" brownie recipe should be no exception. The Salted Caramel Brownie Kit comes with brownie mix, crust mix, frosting, and pretzels and candy for sprinkling on top. Salted caramel is all the rage, and this "fudgy" brownie recipe should be no exception. The Salted Caramel Brownie Kit comes with brownie mix, crust mix, frosting, and pretzels and candy for sprinkling on top. To complete the recipe, you'll need butter, eggs, and water. The four little steps are prep, mix, bake, and decorate.

S'mores Brownie Kit | Courtesy of Duncan Hines

S'mores Brownie Kit Duncan Hines' s'mores brownies can't be reduced to a campfire treat. The decadent dessert kit comes with brownie mix, graham cracker crust mix, and mini marshmallows and fudge drizzle for topping. Duncan Hines' s'mores brownies can't be reduced to a campfire treat. The decadent dessert kit comes with brownie mix, graham cracker crust mix, and mini marshmallows and fudge drizzle for topping. To complete the recipe, you'll only need butter, eggs, and water. The four steps are prep, bake, toast, and decorate.

Cookies & Cream Cookie Kit | Courtesy of Duncan Hines

Cookies & Cream Cookie Kit A cookies and cream-flavored cookie sounds redundant, but think of it as a soft, homemade A cookies and cream-flavored cookie sounds redundant, but think of it as a soft, homemade Oreo . The kit comes with cookie mix, filling, and sprinkles and cookie pieces for topping. To complete the recipe, you'll need butter, an egg, and water. There are four steps: prep, shape, bake, and fill.

Cookie Dough Cookie Kit | Courtesy of Duncan Hines

Cookie Dough Cookie Kit Another cookie-flavored cookie. Despite the name, the final product here will be fully baked. The cookie kit comes with cookie mix, cookie dough filling, and sprinkles to go around the filling. Another cookie-flavored cookie. Despite the name, the final product here will be fully baked. The cookie kit comes with cookie mix, cookie dough filling, and sprinkles to go around the filling. To complete the recipe, you'll need butter, an egg, and water. The short list of steps is: prep, shape, bake, and assemble. There are a lot of flavors to get through with Duncan Hines' latest baking line, so rest now because come March, you'll have a lot on your plate.