This Duncan Hines Holiday Baking Kit Does the Shopping for You

Holiday baking can be an aspirational affair filled with stand mixers and Instagrammable flour fights in Nancy Meyers-esque kitchens. Or, it can be a little more accessible with the same delicious result.

The ubiquitous grocery store boxed baking brand Duncan Hines has packaged a Holiday Baking Kit for all your convenience confectionary needs. The giftable box is decorated with a holiday tableau and includes enough ingredients for a pan of chewy fudge brownies, a two-layer white cake, plus vanilla and chocolate frosting, crushed peppermint candy, gummy snowmen and Christmas trees, and a decorating idea cheat sheet.

Depending on how you cut it, the cake shakes out to 10 slices embellished as much or as little as you wish, and the box of brownies bakes up to 20 squares. It also saves you any time sunk shopping for separate seasonal decorations.

Kits are available on Amazon for $30.