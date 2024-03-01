Vacation Destinations Inspired by 'Dune’—Sandworms Not Included

Courtesy of Warner Bros Courtesy of Warner Bros

Timotheé Chalomet’s Paul Atreides might be going to extreme lengths as he cavorts about the desert in Denis Vilenue’s Dune: Part Two, but as a regular Earth-bound individual, your trek through a desert does not need to be so stressful. If you are one of the many people who will be putting the second installment of the Dune trilogy at the top of the box office, you can extend the sensation you get by sitting in an IMAX theater by making your next vacation Dune themed. Thrillist teamed up with Hotels.com to identify five destinations around the world where you can further your love for the Dune universe. (Dune-iverse?) These locations will allow you to imagine Shai-Halud bursting through the sandscapes even as you are also kicking your feet back and relaxing. Heck, even if you don’t even know what Dune is about, these are still worthy bucket list destinations for the explorers looking for a new setting for their next trip.

Atacama Desert, Chile This desert plateau located on the Pacific coast of South America is between 600 and 700 miles long. It’s the perfect place to feel like you’ve left Earth—and there are ample protected spaces and national parks within the desert to explore. Here’s where you can stay to extend the Dune-ian vibes into your hotel room: Noi Casa Atacama

Pascual Andino

Terrantai Lodge Hotel

Hotel La Casa de Don Tomas

Namib Desert, Namibia Namib is the oldest desert in the world and runs along the Atlantic Coast in Namibia and into Angola. Given its location, you can find everything from shipwrecks to elephants in this stunning landscape. There’s no shortage of adventurous possibilities. Here are some of the most Dune-esque hotels in Namid: Sossusvlei Lodge

Zannier Hotels Sonop

Agama Lodge

Le Mirage Resort and Spa

Lahbab Desert, UAE You’ll likely have seen some of the influencers on your feed post photos from four wheelers and camels as they go on safari-style treks across Lahbab. Located about 30 miles south of Dubai, this location is great for the adventurers who want a touch of desert with big city comforts nearby. These are some of the luxury stays you can find in Dubai: Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel

Avani + Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites

Rove City Walk

Vida Creek Harbour

Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, Utah Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park might not be an official desert, but it's got plenty of sand dunes to keep you happily occupied. Plus, you don’t need a passport to get over to Utah. The entire Zion National Park area offers some truly stunning views and natural environments, but you’ll have your most immersive experience cosplaying as a Fremen warrior over these pink-hued dunes. Here are some of the top rated hotels in the area: Best Friends Roadhouse and Mercantile

Cable Mountain Lodge

Desert Pearl Inn

Parry Lodge

