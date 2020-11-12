Dunkaroos Cookie Dough Is Here & It Comes with Rainbow Sprinkle Frosting

Anyone who lived through the '90s or early 2000s lost their collective mind when the formerly discontinued Dunkaroos made their triumphant return to retailers this year. But because this is 2020 and we need all the joy we can get, Betty Crocker just unveiled a brand new—yet still nostalgic—sweet treat.

Dunkaroos Cookie Dough is making its official debut just in time for all your holiday baking. Here's your incentive for skipping Grandma's from-scratch recipes: the less time it takes to bake, the quicker you're shoveling those cookies in your mouth.

The ready-to-bake sugar cookie packs, which are set to arrive on store shelves on November 23, contain enough dough to whip up 24 minis, or six larger cookies—and come with the necessary rainbow sprinkle-filled vanilla icing to complete the Dunkaroos experience.

"With Dunkaroos new ready-to-bake cookie dough, you can enjoy your favorite '90s snack fresh from the oven," a rep for the brand told Thrillist via email. "Available for a limited time, Dunkaroos refrigerated cookie dough is a treat the whole family will love."