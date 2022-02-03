Dunkaroos Are Coming Out with a Brand New Flavor

Forget a peanut butter and jelly or a turkey sandwich, the real lunch box stars as a kid were the snacks. Little Debbie cakes and Goldfish were all a prize, but one that triggers a special sense of nostalgia is Dunkaroos. If you're looking to take a walk down memory lane, Dunkaroos has you covered this year with its new multipacks, a new flavor, and even cookie dough.

The General Mills snack typically comes with vanilla cookies and chocolate or vanilla frosting, but now it's introducing a new variety: Chocolate Cookie with Chocolate Chip Frosting. To maximize the sharing potential for fans, the brand is coming out with multipacks that will feature six-packs of Dunkaroo.

If you're in the market for a softer cookie that still has that Dunkaroos taste, the brand also has its Dunkaroos Cookie Dough in stores. The confection is Betty Crocker ready-to-bake Sugar Cookie Dough along with the classic Dunkaroos vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles. Fans can make six giant cookies or up to 24 mini cookies from each package.

If you're looking to get your hands on the new Dunkaroos flavor, it will only be available in multipack offering at retailers nationwide beginning in March. The Dunkaroos Cookie Dough is available for a limited time nationwide.