Dunkin' Adds New Sweet & Savory Items to Its Summer Menu

It seems like Dunkin' is constantly updating its national food and drink menu. Only a few days ago, the coffee chain added coconut milk to its roster of non-dairy options and introduced a whole new line of Coconut Refreshers to thirsty fans. Now we're hearing that, in preparation for the summer, Dunkin' is bringing two new coffee drinks on board as well as a new and improved version of its recently debuted Avocado Toast.

The most intriguing takeaway from Dunkin's latest announcement is the addition of a new Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte, a caffeinated take on an ice cream sundae with espresso, Butter Pecan flavor, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and rainbow sprinkles. It's colorful and indulgent, if that's your thing.

If you have less of a sweet tooth, Dunkin' is also introducing Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee, a new blend of Kenyan and Latin American beans that can be used in your favorite hot coffees for a limited time. The Sunrise Batch is a full-bodied medium roast with notes of cocoa, tangy sweetness, and toasted nuts.

For customers who like avocado toast but wish it had a little something extra, Dunkin' is coming through with a heftier Bacon Topped Avocado Toast that has avocado spread, smoked bacon, and Everything Bagel Seasoning on top of a crispy piece of sourdough.

"Summer is on the horizon and we’re all ready for a bright start to the season, which is just what Dunkin' delivers with this flavorful new lineup," said Jill Nelson, marketing & culinary VP at Dunkin', in a press release. "Full of color, sweetness, and fresh flavors, Dunkin’s summer menu is packed with vibrant variety to keep guests running."

All three new items, plus the recently announced Coconut Refreshers, are now available in Dunkin' stores nationwide.