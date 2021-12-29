A Dunkin' Employee May Have Leaked a Delicious New Coffee Flavor Online

The user, posting under the name naruto1597 , posted a photo of a massive container of drink syrup with a label that reads "Brown Sugar Cookie." The user claims that the syrup "is actually delicious," adding that they "can't wait for y'all to try." Per the user, the option will be available in January.

Dunkin' has been rolling out hit after hit in terms of new menu items . And just when you thought the chain couldn't have any other food or drink ideas left in the chamber, a Dunkin' employee drops a huge bombshell revelation on Reddit about a purported upcoming new drink option.

It's not just the one Reddit user who posted about the syrup either. Several other Redditors claiming to be Dunkin' staffers confirmed that the syrup arrived at their stores and will be available early next month. According to the Reddit thread, this new drink will be available while supplies last—and Dunkin' workers online "see this being super popular."

"It's so good. These syrups have been really good since chocolate stout, I've been impressed with each LTO cold brew with cold foam," one Redditor wrote.

Naruto1597 suggested trying the syrup in an iced latte with almond milk. There is no limit to how you can have it, though. Per Reddit, the Brown Sugar Cookie flavor will be limited to a syrup, and will not come in a swirl. It's allegedly vegan and contains no eggs or dairy.

As for the taste, one Reddit user who got their hands on the syrup says "it tastes like stroopwafels," which are Dutch waffle cookies. You'll have to try it for yourself once it's released and see if they're right.

Dunkin' has yet to confirm the flavor.