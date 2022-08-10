Dunkin's Official Fall Menu, Including 2 New Menu Items, Is Here

On August 17, you’ll be able to start ordering from Dunkin's fall menu, which includes some much-anticipated classics as well as two new items. You'll be able to get your Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, the pumpkin bakery line-up, and the chain's Maple Sugar Bacon. Those classics will be joined by the Blood Orange Dunkin' Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, the new additions for fall 2022.

Here's what to know about each of the pumpkin beverage offerings.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is made with an ultra-smooth cold brew with notes of brown sugar and warm fall spices. It is topped with velvety-smooth pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte is available iced or hot. It is made with sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavors, along with warming spices, espresso and milk. The drink is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Nutty Pumpkin Coffee is the newest coffee creation. It combines Dunkin's Original Blend Iced Coffee with a pumpkin spice swirl, a hazelnut flavor shot, and cream.

To celebrate the arrival of the new beverages, you'll be able to order a $3 Medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte between August 17 and September 17.

Beyond coffee, you can also order from the fall bakery items, including a glazed Pumpkin cake donut, Pumpkin MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, and a Pumpkin Muffin. If you're looking for something more savory, you can also order the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich or the Maple Sugar Snackin' Bacon. And finally, there's also the new Blood Orange Dunkin' Refresher, which combines flavors of tart cranberry with blood orange along with subtle notes of ginger and cinnamon and it can be made with either green tea or coconut milk.

"We see Dunkin' fans' anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we're bringing them a line-up that's sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts," Dunkin' VP, Marketing and Culinary Jill Nelson said in a press release shared with Thrillist. "From the all-new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee to our returning Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and pumpkin baked goods, we're falling hard for the new menu items here at Dunkin'."

You can order from Dunkin' in store, online, or through the Dunkin' app.