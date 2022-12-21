Dunkin' Unveiled Its New Winter Menu with a Brown Butter Latte & More

Maybe the pumpkin creep that sees pumpkin spice items appearing in August makes it seem like it's really late to launch a winter menu. Nonetheless, the first day of winter is December 21, so it's really the perfect time to debut a winter menu.

That's what Dunkin' is doing. It will feature four returning and three new items, which will hit the menu on December 28. That lineup includes the return of the Brownie Batter Donut and the debut of a Brown Butter Toffee Latte.

The quartet of returning items includes Dunkin' Midnight, a dark hot coffee; Omelet Bites, which are sous vide-cooked egg bites that come in Bacon & Cheddar or Egg White & Veggie; Sweet Black Pepper Bacon, an order of caramelized bacon with sweet black pepper seasoning; and the Brownie Batter Donut, which is a yeast donut topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles and brownie batter flavored buttercream filling on the inside.

The new items include Biscuit Bites, which are warm biscuit dough wrapped around bacon, eggs, and cheese. There's also a Brown Butter Toffee Latte that features, of course, espresso and steamed milk, as well as "notes of browned butter and creamy, caramel-like toffee. For something more meal-like, you can grab the Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich, which is basically exactly what it sounds like.