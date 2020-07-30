Dunkin' & Baskin Robbins Will Finally Require Face Coverings Nationwide
All guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering at all of the chains' locations.
If you want to be a decent human being during this pandemic, just wear a mask. It's that simple. And it's also the only way you're going to get your necessary morning coffee or post-dinner ice cream cone. Both Dunkin' and Baskin Robbins announced on Thursday that they're updating their store policies to ensure all guests wear face coverings.
The two chains, which are both owned by parent company, Dunkin' Brands, are the latest to instate the safety requirement. While masks have been mandatory for staffers throughout the health crisis, customers will now be required to follow suit beginning Wednesday, August 5.
"The Center for Disease Control (CDC) advises that face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19 and recommends that people wear face coverings in public settings and continue to uphold social distancing," Baskin Robbins and Dunkin' both wrote in press releases online. "For anyone who is unable to wear a face covering because of a medical condition or disability, we encourage you to utilize pickup via the drive-thru or curbside*, or through our delivery partners."
View this post on Instagram
We are requiring all guests to wear a face covering in our restaurants starting on August 5th. At Dunkin’, where we already require all restaurant employees to wear face masks & have updated our health & safety standards to reflect the times, we believe that wearing a mask is a simple step we can all take to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and help to keep guests and restaurant crew safe.
The brands both noted that policies and procedures have and will continue to change as the coronavirus pandemic evolves. In addition, store locations are taking extra care to ensure proper social distancing, employee health checks, increased sanitation, as well as encouraged encouraged mobile and delivery orders, Dunkin' said.
Don't know where to look for those required masks? To start, we've got a few ideas here at Thrillist, or you can just stay on-brand with Dunkin's own line of donut-inspired coverings.
