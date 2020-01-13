Dunkin's New Beyond Sausage Sandwich Comes on a Donut Bun

Dunkin flipped the breakfast sandwich eating world on its head when it launched the Beyond Sausage Sandwich, a vegetarian breakfast option that still possessed the greasy and surprisingly meaty qualities of a classic breakfast sandwich. Now, in a partnership with Snoop Dogg, Dunkin' is remixing this innovation by swapping out the typical English muffin for a sliced glazed donut instead. Behold, the D-O-Double G Sandwich.
In addition to the meatless, plant-based Beyond sausage patty and donut bun, the Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich features egg and a slice of melty cheese, according to Dunkin'. Fans of sweet and savory can get a taste of the collaborative sandwich at Dunkin' locations all across the country beginning January 13 and lasting until January 19.
“When I got the chance to work at Dunkin’ for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich launch, I got to thinking about what other Beyond Meat sandwiches we could create," famed Long Beach rapper, Snoop Dogg, said in a press release. "Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired, so today we are dropping The Beyond D-O-Double G sandwich at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.”
And for those who want to continue a plant-based lifestyle, you can also try Dunkin's newest Oat Milk Latte while you're at it.
