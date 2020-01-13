Thrillist
Food & Drink

Dunkin's New Beyond Sausage Sandwich Comes on a Donut Bun

By Published On 01/13/2020 By Published On 01/13/2020
dunkin donut beyond meat sausage sandwich breakfast snoop dogg
Courtesy of Dunkin

Dunkin flipped the breakfast sandwich eating world on its head when it launched the Beyond Sausage Sandwich, a vegetarian breakfast option that still possessed the greasy and surprisingly meaty qualities of a classic breakfast sandwich. Now, in a partnership with Snoop Dogg, Dunkin' is remixing this innovation by swapping out the typical English muffin for a sliced glazed donut instead. Behold, the D-O-Double G Sandwich.

In addition to the meatless, plant-based Beyond sausage patty and donut bun, the Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich features egg and a slice of melty cheese, according to Dunkin'. Fans of sweet and savory can get a taste of the collaborative sandwich at Dunkin' locations all across the country beginning January 13 and lasting until January 19.

“When I got the chance to work at Dunkin’ for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich launch, I got to thinking about what other Beyond Meat sandwiches we could create," famed Long Beach rapper, Snoop Dogg, said in a press release. "Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired, so today we are dropping The Beyond D-O-Double G sandwich at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.”

And for those who want to continue a plant-based lifestyle, you can also try Dunkin's newest Oat Milk Latte while you're at it.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kat Thompson is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @katthompsonn