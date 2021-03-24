Dunkin' Just Added a New Blueberry Pomegranate Refresher to the Menu

2021 is the year of blueberry at Dunkin'. Last month, the chain added a new Blueberry Matcha Latte to its menu. Now, there's a new Blueberry Pomegranate Refresher that's reaching stores for spring.

The Blueberry Pomegranate Dunkin’ Refresher contains iced green tea, fruit concentrates, and B vitamins, and aims to keep customers energized with its uplifting properties.

Dunkin' Refreshers now come in three flavors—Blueberry Pomegranate, Strawberry Dragonfruit, and Peach Passion Fruit—but they won't stay on the menu forever. We don't know exactly when they'll be taken away, but it seems fair to assume they'll stick around through the warm months.

If you stop in on Wednesdays through April 21, you can get your Refresher alongside a free donut, too.