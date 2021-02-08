Dunkin' Just Released 2 Super-Sweet Cocktail Recipes for Valentine's Day
The Pink Velvetini and Chocolate Lovers Boozy Milkshake are sweet as can be.
Dunkin' loves to celebrate the holidays and with Valentine's Day quickly approaching, the coffee chain decided that pink macchiatos and heart-shaped donuts weren't enough. This week, Dunkin' released two recipes for caffeinated, Valentine's-themed cocktails that combine seasonal Dunkin' drinks with boozy ingredients.
Both recipes were crafted by members of Dunkin's research and development team. One is a "pink velvet" twist on a classic martini, and the other is a chocolate-filled boozy milkshake. Each cocktail relies on vodka as the main alcohol component.
If you're looking for something sweet and sugary this Valentine's Day, here's how you can satisfy the craving.
Pink VelvetiniIngredients:
Makes two servings
1 small (8-ounce) Iced Pink Velvet Macchiato from Dunkin’
1 ounce vodka
1.5 ounce red velvet liqueur
Festive Valentine’s Day sprinkles for garnish
Instructions:
1. Chill two martini glasses.
2. Pour the Dunkin' Iced Pink Velvet Macchiato into a cocktail shaker.
3. Add vodka and red velvet liqueur to the cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds.
4. Wet the rims of the martini glasses with water and coat with sprinkles.
5. Strain the drink into martini glasses.
6. Sip and enjoy!
Chocolate Lovers Boozy MilkshakeIngredients:
Makes one large serving or two servings
1 small (8-ounce) Iced Mocha Macchiato from Dunkin’
1 ounce vodka
1 ounce chocolate liqueur
1 cup Baskin-Robbins Love Potion #31 ice cream
1 Dunkin’ Brownie Batter Donut
Whipped cream, chocolate sauce, maraschino cherry, and sprinkles for garnish
Instructions:
1. Mix all ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
2. Drizzle the inside of the mug with chocolate sauce. Pour the mixture into the mug.
3. Top with whipped cream, a maraschino cherry, sprinkles, and a Brownie Batter Donut (or get creative with the toppings of your choice!).
4. Sip and enjoy!
