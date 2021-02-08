Dunkin' Just Released 2 Super-Sweet Cocktail Recipes for Valentine's Day

Dunkin' loves to celebrate the holidays and with Valentine's Day quickly approaching, the coffee chain decided that pink macchiatos and heart-shaped donuts weren't enough. This week, Dunkin' released two recipes for caffeinated, Valentine's-themed cocktails that combine seasonal Dunkin' drinks with boozy ingredients.

Both recipes were crafted by members of Dunkin's research and development team. One is a "pink velvet" twist on a classic martini, and the other is a chocolate-filled boozy milkshake. Each cocktail relies on vodka as the main alcohol component.

If you're looking for something sweet and sugary this Valentine's Day, here's how you can satisfy the craving.