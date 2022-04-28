Dunkin' Just Added a Bunch of New Items to Its Menu

If you head to your neighborhood Dunkin' today, you'll be able to find a slew of new items to order. Dunkin' is celebrating the arrival of the warm weather with fresh drinks, a return of a favorite flavor, and some savory snacks.

For starters, there is a new Mango Pineapple Dunkin' Refresher, which features mango and pineapple flavors, and can be mixed with your pick of green tea, coconut milk, or lemonade. The Mango Pineapple option joins the Strawberry Dragonfruit and Peach Passion Fruit flavors. If you aren't a DD Perks member, you can get a free medium Mango Pineapple Refresher just for joining.

You'll also be able to order the new Cake Batter Signature Latte, which is a direct result of so many Dunkin' customers hacking the menu to make it. The iced latte has espresso and cake batter flavor and is topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and rainbow sprinkles. The cake batter flavor tastes a bit like sweet vanilla frosting.

In addition to the Cake Batter Signature Latte and Mango Pineapple Refresher, there are a few other new beverages. The Butter Pecan Iced coffee is back on the menu, and you can add the Butter Pecan Flavor to any drink. The Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee features a blend of beans sourced from Kenya and Latin America, offering a bright and balanced medium roast.

There are also two new food items on the menu to accompany the drinks. You can get a Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese, made with oven-roasted tomatoes, a nut-free pesto, and melted cheddar cheese on slices of sourdough bread. On the sweeter side, there are Cornbread Donuts and Munchkins, both of which are covered in a savory corn-cake base glaze.

Find all of these new items plus your classic favorites at a Dunkin' near you.